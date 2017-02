ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating an incident where someone stole a car with a child inside in Albany on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. near Colby Street and Hunter Avenue.

Police say the mother of the child went into a store and left the child in the car. Police later located the car with the child still inside.

According to police, the child is safe and doing okay.

Vehicle stolen this morning with a 2 year old sleeping inside was located by a detective at Colby St./ Hunter Ave. Child is safe. pic.twitter.com/TQs1jqVtVy — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) February 7, 2017

Police are looking for the suspect.