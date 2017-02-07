NYSP: Man drives child to school highly intoxicated

KORTRIGHT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say drove intoxicated with a child under the age of 16 years old in the car.

Police say they initially stopped the vehicle after Brenton Bryan, 37, of Stamford, was observed speeding while pulling into the Kortright Central School parking lot at around 8:30 a. m. on Monday.

A trooper waited down the street and conducted a traffic stop after Bryan left the school.

Police say Bryan was highly intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.24 percent.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 years old (Leandra’s law) and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Bryan is due back in court on February 21.