NYSP: AMBER Alert issued after 2-year-old girl abducted in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for the disappearance of a 2-year-old girl from Staten Island on Tuesday.

The New York Police Department activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred at Ismay Street, in Staten Island at about 8:30 a.m.

Kim Woo is an Asian female, approximately 2 years 11 months old with curly, brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds. Kim was last seen wearing Pink Pajamas.

Police say the suspect, Johnny Woo is an Asian male, approximately 45 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall.

The vehicle has been identified as a Black SUV 2014 Kia Sorrento with New York license plate number GHH8886.

Police say the vehicle was last seen traveling East on in the area of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge possibly heading for the Bronx.

According to police, Johnny Woo forcefully took 2-year-old Kim Woo under circumstances that lead the police to believe that the child is in imminent danger.

The alert has been issued for Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, Ulster Counties.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.