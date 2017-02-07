NY scholarship campaign kicks off push to make college tuition free

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The challenge is now out to college students to promote the Excelsior Scholarship, a bold proposal from the governor that would make SUNY and CUNY schools tuition free for some middle-class families.
The Making College Possible Coding Challenge calls on current students at those same schools to create an app or website to share information about the program.
The registration deadline for teams is next Monday and judging is set to happen in March.
The governor released a full breakdown of families that would be eligible for the scholarship by county.
|Region
|Number of Families with College-Age Students
|Percentage Eligible
|Western New York
|68,712
|78.8%
|New York City
|461,499
|84.3%
|Long Island
|112,890
|55.6%
|Hudson Valley
|92,333
|63%
|Capital Region
|44,108
|74.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|24,845
|84.8%
|Finger Lakes
|55,747
|79.2%
|North Country
|18,542
|84.8%
|Central New York
|37,922
|79.6%
|Southern Tier
|25,588
|81.2%
|Statewide Total:
|942,186
|75.7%