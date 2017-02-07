NY scholarship campaign kicks off push to make college tuition free

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The challenge is now out to college students to promote the Excelsior Scholarship, a bold proposal from the governor that would make SUNY and CUNY schools tuition free for some middle-class families.

The Making College Possible Coding Challenge calls on current students at those same schools to create an app or website to share information about the program.

The registration deadline for teams is next Monday and judging is set to happen in March.

The governor released a full breakdown of families that would be eligible for the scholarship by county.

Region Number of Families with College-Age Students Percentage Eligible Western New York 68,712 78.8% New York City 461,499 84.3% Long Island 112,890 55.6% Hudson Valley 92,333 63% Capital Region 44,108 74.9% Mohawk Valley 24,845 84.8% Finger Lakes 55,747 79.2% North Country 18,542 84.8% Central New York 37,922 79.6% Southern Tier 25,588 81.2% Statewide Total: 942,186 75.7%