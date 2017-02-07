Mom upset daycare worker breastfed her son

CARRBORO, N.C. (CNN) – A North Carolina mother is furious that a co-worker breastfed her son without permission.

It happened at the day-care center where both women worked.

Pre-k teacher Kaycee Oxendine says a fellow daycare worker she barely knows was seen breastfeeding her 3-month-old son. Cell phone video captured security footage from inside the Carrboro Early School.

“That’s an innocent baby. My baby couldn’t say no, don’t do that. He couldn’t defend himself,” Oxendine said.

Kaycee says on Friday the woman who has a 2-month-old in the same class suggested a remedy for his constipation.

“She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed? And I said no, that’s nasty. We don’t do things like that.”

Kaycee’s son, born prematurely, is lactose intolerant and ended up in the hospital Friday night.

Angry and disgusted, Kaycee can now see what happened moments after she left the room. The woman adjusted her shirt and pulled her baby to her chest.

“She did it with ease like it’s something she does on a normal basis.”

Last fall, the Department of Health and Human Services gave superior ratings to both Carrboro and Orange-Chatham early schools where the daycare director says the woman usually worked.

The woman was licensed and had worked in childcare for more than a decade.

Kaycee says the woman was fired and now she hopes police to press charges.

“Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick. I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through.”

Local police are investigating the incident as a child abuse case.

No charges have been filed yet.