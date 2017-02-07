Local company makes, delivers warm blankets, beanies to those in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local company that’s been spreading warmth in the Capital Region for the past three years is now doing business with UAlbany.

Twill makes and delivers warm blankets and beanies to those in need.

For every item purchased, one is given back to a local charity.

When one Zac Halloran’s brothers had to be hospitalized, the Albany native saw many people in the hospital without family support and he wanted to give back.

Within eight months, he was working with several local companies to do just that but he says being able to partner with his Alma Mater is huge.

“Getting involved with a major University that takes a small company like us from a dusty basement of Albany and propels us to the next stage. It’s just amazing, we now know where we can go with this kind of University program,” Halloran said.

To see the Twill products or make your own purchase, go to mytwill.com.