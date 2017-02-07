Large crowds expected for Rivers Casino grand opening

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The grand opening of the Rivers Casino and Resort will take place on Wednesday.

After two years of construction, the Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady is complete. It’s expected to draw thousands of people.

Casino security and Schenectady police said they’re ready for the crowds. Staff put out heaters for people who want to camp out overnight, and police stepped up patrols in the area.

But members of the Stockade Neighborhood Association said they’re worried about traffic and parking congestion.

“It remains to be seen whether folks who are from here still cut through,” Carol DeLaMarter said. “These are very narrow streets; parking is limited.”

The casino has a capacity of 7,000 people and parking for 1,800.

Inside, the gaming area has 67 gaming tables and 15 poker tables.

“There’s a ton of ways to win,” table game shift manager Jennifer Taylor said.

Taylor said there are also other forms of entertainment aside from gambling.

“We have an entertainment pit where you could play pool; we have shuffle boards; there’s a stage for live entertainment,” she said. “You could pretty much do anything here.”

A private ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Doors open to the public at noon.