Kaiden Rice recovering after surgery on Tuesday

Web Staff Published: Updated:
kaiden-rice

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another step toward recovery for a little girl who was severely injured allegedly by her stepmother.

Kaiden Rice made it through surgery on Tuesday.

Her injuries were so bad, it left Kaiden clinging to life. She’s relearning how to walk, talk and eat again.

Her stepmother Marissa Bickford-Rice is accused of hitting her head on the floor so hard it fractured her skull.

Child Protective Services says Kaiden isn’t the only victim and says she severely abused and neglected all three of her kids.

 

 

