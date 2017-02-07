Capital Region fans head to Boston for Patriots parade

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another championship title for the New England Patriots means another victory parade for the city of Boston.

Fans from near and far will line the streets of Boston Tuesday to celebrate, and many from here in the Capital Region are joining in on the fun.

A group of fans hit the road around 6:30 on a bus chartered just to take them to the parade. They’re scheduled to arrive in plenty of time to make the parade’s 11:00 a.m. start time.

The parade kicks off from Boylston Street, where the team will roll through the streets on duck boats, a tradition for Boston sports celebrations.

More than one million people are expected to line the streets cheering on the players.

Many say this year will be extra special following a dramatic game and one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. The Patriots pulled themselves out of a 25 point deficit against the Falcons to win their fifth NFL Championship. It was also the first Super Bowl to go into overtime.

News10 ABC’s Liana Bonavita is headed to Boston and she will have full coverage of all the excitement all day long.