Calls for changes to NY developmental disabilities ruling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Supreme Court ruling in 1999 required that states move people with developmental disabilities in communities rather than institutions when it is appropriate.

Broome County parents Sandy and Rick Williams says without the state-run Broome county Developmental Center, life for their son Ryan would not be the same today.

“Our love was not enough, he needed so much more and they did, his accomplishments were amazing,” Sandy Williams said.

Ryan turns 36 this month. Despite being severely mentally disabled and blind in both eyes, Sandy and Rick say their son is doing well in his own community home.

The Broome County parents say it’s unfortunate, the state no longer offers the same state-run services now as they did for their son decades ago.

“They’re just attacking everything, they’re going after sheltered workshops, the next thing will be day habilitation programs,” Rick Williams said.

Only one state-run developmental center is currently operational, it’s in queens and that’s set to close later this year.

“I think the state is misinterpreting what’s going on. We’ve actually segregated these people even more out in the individual community homes,” Assemblyman Clifford Crouch said.

Assemblyman Crouch sponsors legislation that would create a bill of rights for people with disabilities, conduct a study to look at higher pay for workers and provide tools for families.

What exists now, Assemblyman Crouch says, is not enough.

“There’s a waiting list now, there are about 12,000 people around the state waiting to get into these community homes,” Assemblyman Crouch said. “So right today it’s a year wait.”

The Williams family says especially for those with severe disabilities, proper care can only be given in protected institutions, not everyday communities.

“The quality of care cannot be given in the community. It’s so tragic they don’t have the opportunity that Ryan had so he could develop to his utmost possible potential.”

It’s an opportunity these parents and lawmakers hope to change.