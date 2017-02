Ninja is a neutered male of undetermined lineage (All American Mix).

He is a neutered male, approximately 40 lbs. and 8 years old.

He’s quite a wonderful dog-walks well on a leash, well behaved, and knows how to entertain his humans by doing tricks. He is completely housebroken.

For someone who is looking for a ready made, loving companion, he’s perfect. Ninja, however, needs to be the only dog in the household.

Capital District Humane Association (518) 664-3450