Winners of the Saratoga Chowderfest announced

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The results are in from this weekend’s 19th annual Chowderfest in Saratoga Springs.

Notable winners include Thirsty Owl Bistro’s Seafood Chowder, winning both People’s Choice and Best on Broadway.

Gaffney’s Restaurant’s Southwest Shrimp Corn Chowder took the title for the Best Off Broadway.

The Saratoga Convention and Tourism Bureau says they served 120,000 bowls of chowder to 35,000 people.

The winners-by vote of the chowder consumers themselves:

People’s Choice: Thirsty Owl Bistro, seafood chowder

Best On Broadway: Thirsty Owl Bistro, seafood chowder

Best Off Broadway: Gaffney’s Restaurant, Southwest shrimp corn chowder

Best Non Downtown: PJ’s Bar-B-QSA, veggie corn chowder w/ optional choice of BBQ meat

Best Newcomer: Dunning Street Station Bar & Grill, shrimp and lobster chowder

Best Dessert Chowder: Sweet Mimi’s Cafe