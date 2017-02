ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens will rally at the Capitol to push for passage of the New York State Emergency Responder Act.

The act would protect designers, contractors, and engineers when called upon by the government to respond quickly to natural and man-made disasters like 9/11, Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricane Irene.

The rally started at around 12:15 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building.