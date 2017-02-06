Police: Man found with 60 bags of heroin during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say had drugs inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.carreaudrugs

Brent Carreau, 47, is accused of having 60 bags of heroin, five bags containing Tramadol Hydrochloride pills, two Suboxone strips, and a quantity of hashish.

Carreau was charged with one count third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned and was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.

