SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating shots fired incident on Van Vranken Avenue on Monday.

Police say officers on scene located a shell casing in the area of 1840 Van Vranken Avenue.

As a precaution, the Rosa Venerini Early Childhood Center was placed into a brief lockdown.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 382-5245.