Police investigating armed carjacking in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police are investigating a carjacking that happened on Barney Street Monday morning.

This incident happened at around 11:45 a.m.

Police say the victim, an employee for Action Transportation, was approached by a man who displayed a small black handgun.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, a white 2010 Honda Accord bearing New York Registration 18312LV labeled Action Transportation. Police say the vehicle was later recovered in the area of Elmer Avenue and Stanford Street unoccupied.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-382-5602.

