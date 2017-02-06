Parole hearing set for NY woman who helped 2 killers escape

The Associated Press
Joyce Mitchell
Joyce Mitchell cries as she sits with her attorney Stephen Johnston in court on Tuesday July 28, 2015 in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Mitchell, an instructor in the tailor shop at the Clinton Correctional Facility, pleaded guilty to charges of aiding two inmates convicted of murder by smuggling hacksaw blades and other tools to the pair, who broke out and spent three weeks on the run in June. She faces a sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison under terms of a plea deal with prosecutors. (Rob Fountain/The Press-Republican via AP, Pool)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The woman who helped two killers escape from a maximum-security prison in northern New York in 2015 is scheduled for a parole hearing.

State prison officials say Joyce Mitchell’s hearing before a parole board will take place this week at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester County. The board doesn’t release the days when hearings are held.

The 52-year-old Mitchell was sentenced to seven years in prison for helping convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape in June 2015 from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, near the Canadian border. She supervised the two inmates in the prison’s tailor shop.

Matt was shot dead three weeks later by searchers in woods west of the prison. Sweat was shot and captured two days later near the border.

