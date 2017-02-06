Officials investigate cause of fire at vacant South Glens Falls home

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire investigators are looking into what caused a house fire Monday night in South Glens Falls.

A blue house on Ferry Boulevard has been vacant and abandoned for a while. But on Monday, it was taken over by flames.

Lorie George lives across the street. When she stepped outside her back door, she saw the garage was on fire.

“Within seconds it was blazing,” she said.

Concerned the fire would spread to the trees, George and her son frantically called 911.

“I was concerned,” she said. “It just all happened so fast.”

Minutes later, four to five fire departments responded and put out the flames within 30 minutes.

“We got an initial call there was a structure fire,” South Glens Falls Fire Chief Keith Dickinson said. “I pull up on the scene, and the garage is fully involved. And then after a while, it dumped over to the house, so we go the house out pretty quickly. The garage is pretty much a loss.”

No one was inside the home, so the fire chief called investigators.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.