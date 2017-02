SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say was driving under the influence.

Police stopped Ronald McDonald, 61, of Schenectady, after they say he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. Police McDonald was found intoxicated and failed Standard Field Sobriety tests.

McDonald is accused of having a blood-alcohol content of 0.27 percent, three times over the legal limit.

He was issued multiple tickets and is scheduled to appear in court.