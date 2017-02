RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on Holmes Street in Richmondville.

Cobleskill Fire Dispatch has confirmed calls for the fire came in around 5:30 a.m. Monday, and that multiple fire departments are responding.

Officials were not able to confirm what type of building is on fire, but officials do say there are many apartment houses in the area.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest details as they are available.