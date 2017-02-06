MIT working on wearable device that can detect your emotions

Web Staff Published: Updated:
Credit: MIT
Credit: MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) – Researchers at MIT are working on a wearable device that can detect your emotions.

Researchers say the system can analyze audio, text transcriptions, and physiological signals to determine the overall tone of the conversation with 83 percent accuracy.

“Imagine if, at the end of a conversation, you could rewind it and see the moments when the people around you felt the most anxious,” Graduate student Tuka Alhanai said.

Participants wore a Samsung Simband and were asked to tell a happy or sad story of their choosing. The system then captured movement, heart rate, blood pressure, blood flow, skin temperature, the speaker’s tone, pitch, energy, and vocabulary.

According to researchers, after capturing 31 different conversations, each lasting several minutes, classified the overall nature of the conversation as happy or sad and classified each five-second block of the conversation as positive, negative, or neutral.

“Developing technology that can take the pulse of human emotions has the potential to dramatically improve how we communicate with each other,” Alhanai said.

Researchers say the algorithm is not ready to used for social coaching but are working on it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s