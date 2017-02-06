MIT working on wearable device that can detect your emotions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) – Researchers at MIT are working on a wearable device that can detect your emotions.

Researchers say the system can analyze audio, text transcriptions, and physiological signals to determine the overall tone of the conversation with 83 percent accuracy.

“Imagine if, at the end of a conversation, you could rewind it and see the moments when the people around you felt the most anxious,” Graduate student Tuka Alhanai said.

Participants wore a Samsung Simband and were asked to tell a happy or sad story of their choosing. The system then captured movement, heart rate, blood pressure, blood flow, skin temperature, the speaker’s tone, pitch, energy, and vocabulary.

According to researchers, after capturing 31 different conversations, each lasting several minutes, classified the overall nature of the conversation as happy or sad and classified each five-second block of the conversation as positive, negative, or neutral.

“Developing technology that can take the pulse of human emotions has the potential to dramatically improve how we communicate with each other,” Alhanai said.

Researchers say the algorithm is not ready to used for social coaching but are working on it.