Man accused of nearly beheading cat arraigned

Web Staff Published: Updated:
john-gerhrlein-mug

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of brutally killing a cat by neatly cutting off its head has been arraigned.

John Gehrlein, 45, pleaded not guilty to a felony cruelty to animals charge.

Gehrlein is accused of intentionally and violently killing an orange cat in December 2016.

Police say the cat’s body was found in the backyard of Gehrlein’s Ryckman Ave. home.

Officers say the cat’s throat had been cut with some kind of sharp object and the animal was nearly decapitated.

The next court dates have not been set.

