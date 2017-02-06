Local fans react to Patriots Super Bowl win

DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pats fan or not, everyone is talking about the Big Game.

“It’s a historic win,” Dick Farley said.

“Probably one of the best Super Bowls I’ve ever seen,” Lysander Bone said.

He’s not even a patriots fan and neither is Glenn Mawhinney.

He says since his Cowboys didn’t make it, he put his money on New England.

“It was one of the best games, as far as a comeback. Everyone was on the edge of their seats, including myself. I loved it,” Mawhinny said.

He says only the most loyal fans kept their cool, knowing Brady and his boys would not accept defeat.

“The Patriots fans were saying stay tuned baby it ain’t over til it’s over,” Mawhinny said.

“I almost threw in the towel once but I stuck it out,” Gerald Cahalan Jr., Dalton FD Chief, said.

Farley is one of those diehard fans. He says me most of his friends left his house at halftime thinking it’d be a total blowout, only to miss the greatest comeback of all time.

“Oh yeah I stayed up I watched every last second.”

At Dalton’s, they offer some specials ahead of the game as a way to gauge the outcome.

Patriots crepes with a red and blue filling and a southern dish for Atlanta the Falcon’s chicken and waffles.

Laurie Boulais tells me the way the orders tallied up strangely resembled the game’s historic turn of events.

“Falcons were ahead until the end and then all of a sudden at 1:00 Patriots went ahead. We’ve been right every year except for one,” Boulais said. “They enjoy it. Sometimes people will call in to see how it went.”