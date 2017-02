CHENNAI, India (NEWS10) – Doctors in India removed a live cockroach from a woman’s head last week.

The New Indian Express reports that the 42-year-old woman woke up after feeling an insect crawl up her nose.

After going to a nearby clinic, The New Indian Express says doctors found the cockroach sitting on the skull base, close to the brain between her two eyes.

It took doctors 45 minutes to remove the cockroach using clamps.