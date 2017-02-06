‘Hamilton’ coming to Capital Region; Proctors, theREP announce new shows

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Major shows are coming to the Capital Region in the next theatre season.

Proctors and Capital Repertory Theatre held a surprise party Monday night to announce to subscribers which productions are coming next season.

Included in the 2017-2018 lineup is The Color Purple, Finding Neverland, Mama Mia! and The King and I. But the big surprise is award winning Hamilton will be at Proctors for the 2018-2019 Broadway series.

Subscribers at both theatres will have the chance to be first in line for tickets.

Philip Morris & Maggie Mancinelli Cahill of @atProctors and #TheRep dancing to music from "Hamilton" coming in 2018-19!!! pic.twitter.com/cuPzcvnFTx — Lydia Kulbida (@LydiaOn10) February 7, 2017