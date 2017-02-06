Evanger’s Dog Food recalled over possible contamination

WHEELING, Ill. (NEWS10) – Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food is recalling some of its Hunk of Beef product due to possible Penobarbital contamination.

According to the recall, animals that ingest Penobarbital can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, death.

Hunk of Beef with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020 are part of the recall. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

The affected products were distributed to retail locations and sold online in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

The products were manufactured the week of June 6 – June 13, 2016.

Evanger’s says to date, five dogs became ill and one of the five dogs passed away after consuming the product with lot number 1816E06HB13.

Consumers who have cans should not use it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the company at 1-847-537-0102.