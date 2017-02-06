Controversial ads air during the Super Bowl

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Normally we see a few political ads for the Super Bowl but this year we saw an unprecedented amount and some considered too controversial to air. The question is, is it good for advertising?

“There wasn’t really the standout, super breakaway home run,” Brendan Kennedy, of Eric Mower & Associates, said.

There were plenty of political ads during the Super Bowl.

Kennedy believes those who took a risk were playing to the nation’s current divisiveness. The focus of Budweiser’s ad this year was not its iconic Clydesdales, instead, it ran a story of immigration.

“They actually took a lot of heat for it granted they didn’t necessarily, it wasn’t as radical as you know 84 Lumber.”

A part two of 84 Lumber’s ad also addressing immigration was banned from airing.

“Audi took on women’s rights and equal pay.”

Airbnb joined the unprecedented political tone featuring its we accept everyone ad.

Other super bowl commercials did deliver the usual celebrity cameos and humor many anticipated.

“I thought T-Mobile did a great job. They had a couple based on the 50 shades of gray. They were all very funny. I think Kia had a great few ads with Melissa McCarthy.”

Another form of advertising blew some fans away during Lady Gaga’s halftime show.

“A new element to the super bowl show.”

Drones lighting up the sky at one point spelling out Pepsi and another advertising strategy.

“Hashtags being in the ads as opposed to just sort of something happening on the side.”

There were some ads he feels fell short.

“If you see an ad and you don’t know what it was selling it’s a bad ad.”

Kennedy believes even those who were against some of the political ads non the less are still talking about the brands; he says making it a win-win for advertisers, on social media some called for a boycott of Budweiser.