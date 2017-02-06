Concerns over Rivers Casino and Resort traffic

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In two days, Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady will open its doors to the public.

It’s projected to draw several thousand people to the area and police are already planning for the increased traffic.

This traffic circle on Erie Boulevard is heavily traveled as it is and people who live walking distance from here are worried some of this traffic will end up parked on their street.

Police have specific traffic directions to mitigate a serious congestion by taking it slow onto Erie Boulevard.

Some have reserves about their new neighbor.

“These are old streets they are not in great shape,” Carol DeLaMarter, Stockade Neighborhood Association, said.

The Stockade Historic District is afraid the increased traffic will spill onto their narrow streets.

The casino has the capacity for upwards of 7,000 people and parking for only 1,800.

“Well the minute you say the neighborhoods, I think individuals here who don’t have a lot of parking, are concerned about folks taking up spaces, parking illegally which goes on a lot,” Sgt. Matt Dearing said.

Whether people are anxious for opening day or anxious about the increased traffic, they agree on one thing, it’s all a gamble.

“They’ve been pretty responsive and I think now, where we are at is let’s wait and see. We can’t know what the impacts would be the first couple of days,” Sgt. Dearing said.

For the casinos first few days, police will have additional officers at the casino, managing crowds, directing traffic