Brothers honored for serving country, community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy joined other local leaders to honor veterans John Dale and Wardell “Joe” Dale who were trailblazers in the community who have since died.

John Dale was Albany’s first black police chief and Wardell Davis was the first black fire investigator for the Albany Fire Department.

Their family members accepted the awards on their behalf.

“These two brothers had the right to come home from war and really just live an ordinary life. But to give back, and then show it through generations of family that are sitting here, the Dales of Albany County, really says a lot to the family values they brought back too,” McCoy said.

At the ceremony, the family was presented with proclamations and a flag that was flown over the Capitol Building in Washington.