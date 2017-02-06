Ballston Spa Middle School remains closed after fire

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple contractors assisted with cleanup efforts at Ballston Spa Middle School where a fire tore through one section of the building Sunday night.

The school is being aired and cleared out after a fire in the building’s mechanical room caused smoke damage.

“This is student health and safety this is staff health and safety first and foremost,” Superintendent Joseph Dragone said.

Dragone says the fire was caused by a battery from floor cleaning machine. Significant damage was caused to the buildings HVAC and controls systems.

The middle school will remain closed until Monday, February 13.

“We really made the determination to make sure that we have enough time so we can open with 100 percent confidence that systems up running the buildings tested the buildings safe.”

As far as making up for lost time, Dragone says he’s working with his administrators to ensure students are caught up with minimal impact to their academics.

The closure affects some after school programs at the middle school including sports and some clubs. Dragone urges that you call the director of your particular program to find out about rescheduling.