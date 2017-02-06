9th Circuit Appeals Court still reviewing Pres. Trump’s travel ban

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – President Donald Trump’s travel ban is still under review by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The executive action would ban travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

It all started when a federal judge in Washington state challenged the ban and issued a nationwide restraining order.

The court denied the Department of Justice’s emergency motion on Saturday to lift the restriction on the ban.

Lawyers from Washington and Minnesota were required to file a response to the Department of Justice by Sunday.

Now, the DOJ must file a reply by 6 p.m. Monday then the court of appeals can begin working toward a final ruling, which could happen as early as Monday.

As the wait continues for that federal decision to come down, New York State lawmakers aren’t wasting time making their own political statements.

The Assembly took up several bills in an attempt to strengthen state laws when it comes to immigration.

One of those measures would amend a current bill which would prohibit state and local agencies from using resources to help the federal government create a registry based on religion, race, sexual orientation and the like.

Senate Democrats also proposed an anti-Trump resistance agenda last week.

This included a SUNY and CUNY resistance bill which would prohibit universities from asking if a student was from a specific Muslim-majority nation as well as if they are documented or undocumented immigrants.