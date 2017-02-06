2/6 Pet Connection: Eddie and Ralph

Ralph and Eddie

A bonded pair that have been together their entire lives and the APF would like to have them adopted together. By looking at their drooping ears, they are probably siblings.

Both Ralph and Eddie are 6yrs old, neutered DLH males up to date on their vaccinations and tested negative for FeLV (Feline Leukemia). Both are very social with people and other cats.

Eddie (grey/white) is always the first to say hello to the staff, APF volunteers and visitors. Ralph (white/buff) is just as outgoing and is also a lover. Both get along well with other cats and love all humans they meet.

If you are looking for the purr-fect social, affectionate feline pair, these are the boys for you.

Both cats are is up to date on their vaccinations FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus). The adoption fee for this lovely pair is Adopt Two for the Price of One!

These guys were brought to the APF over 60 days ago because their previous owners allergies. They have been at the APF since Nov 30 and are definitely ready to meet their new loving family and go HOME.

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944