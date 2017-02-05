Two people seriously injured, including 18-month-old child, in two car head on crash in Hadley

HADLEY, NY (NEWS10) – At around 10:22am Sunday, Saratoga County Sheriffs responded to a report of a two car head-on collision on State Route 9N in the Town of Hadley near the Warren County Line.

Arriving deputies located two patients with serious physical injuries, one being an 18 month old child.

The first vehicle, a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant, was driven by 20-year-old Alison J. Pecor of Lake Luzerne. Also in her vehicle was the 18 month old female child who was a rear seat passenger. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The second vehicle, a 2006 Honda Accord, was driven by 55-year-old Denise L. Scofield of Hadley. There were no other occupants in her vehicle.

The initial investigation shows that Pecor’s vehicle was traveling northbound when she crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on with Scofield’s vehicle.

Both Alison Pecor and the child were taken to Saratoga Hospital. The child was then transferred to Albany Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.

Pecor was admitted to Saratoga Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Denise Scofield was flown to Albany Medical Center by Lifenet and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The crash is being investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Assisting agencies at the scene included Hadley – Luzerne Fire, Corinth Fire, Stony Creek Fire, Hadley – Luzerne EMS, Jessup’s Landing EMS, and Albany Lifenet.