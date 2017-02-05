Police: Clifton Park woman arrested for throwing knife, plate and injuring man

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Clifton Park woman was arrested Saturday after police say she injured a man by throwing a knife and a plate at him.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call for a domestic incident around 7:45 Saturday evening at a home on South Parkwood Drive in Clifton Park.

Officials 40-year-old Meredith Hamilton injured a man she knew, and damaged a flat screen TV by throwing a knife and a plate. The man was not seriously injured.

Hamilton was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree assault, 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd-degree criminal mischief, and 4th-degree mischief, and harassment.

Hamilton was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and is scheduled to reappear at a later date.