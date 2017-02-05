New York State Parks report 6 percent increase in visitors

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Nearly 70 million people traveled to one of New York’s state parks, historic sites or campgrounds last year, a 6 percent bump from 2015.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the figures Friday. He says his administration has worked to make “major investments” in the park system, which he calls a vital part of the state’s tourism economy.

State officials say the increased number of visitors reflects the administration’s work to revitalize and upgrade the parks and park facilities.

Other factors cited by the state include an extended post Labor Day swimming season, a record number of overnight visitors and good weather late into the fall.