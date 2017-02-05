Hunk of Beef dog food recalled due to deadly contaminant

WHEELING, IL (WCMH) — Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food is recalling specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product because of the potential presence of Penobarbital.

The FDA says the contaminant was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef Au Jus.

The FDA says Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.

The recalled lots were distributed and sold in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Evangers is voluntarily recalling products that were manufactured the same week as the affected lot, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB. The cans have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

The subject recall affects 5 lots of food that were produced from its supplier’s lot of beef, which is specifically used for the Hunk of Beef product and no other products. To date, the FDA says it has been reported that five dogs became ill and 1 of the five dogs passed away after consuming the product with lot number 1816E06HB13.

