Doctors remove live cockroach from woman’s skull

CHENNAI, India (WCMH) — A woman in India woke up around midnight Tuesday with a strange sensation: she swore a bug had just crawled up her nose.

That sensation quickly turned painful, so she asked her son-in-law to take her to the local clinic, the Deccan Chronicle reports. Several doctors told her it was nothing serious but the woman, identified only as Selvi, insisted something was crawling around.

“I could not explain the feeling but I was sure it was some insect. There was a tingling, crawling sensation. Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes,” she told The New Indian Express.

Selvi, 42, ended up at a local hospital. Doctors there examined her and found a live cockroach settled near the skull base, between the eyes and close to the brain.

It took over an hour for lead ENT doctor M. N. Shankar to pull the roach out.

He said it was the first such case he had ever experienced in three decades of practice.

Shankar said if left there, the insect would have died and Selvi would have developed an infection that spread to her brain.