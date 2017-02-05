Crews fighting fire at Ballston Spa Middle School

BALLSTON SPA, NY (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Sheriff’s say fire crews are currently battling a fire at Ballston Spa Middle School.

According to the Ballston spa Fire Chief, the fire started by the janitor’s office in the middle school. There is smoke damage throughout both the middle school and high school.

Smoke damage hallways and classrooms in both schools as well as middle school locker room.

Janitor equipment in the middle school has been damaged.

There were people in the middle school and high school at the time of the fire but they all got out safely.

Ballston spa Middle School will be closed Monday February 6th due to this fire.