Boston taking applications from restaurants for BYOB

beer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is opening its doors to restaurants that want to let patrons bring their own beer or wine.

Mayor Marty Walsh says the city will begin accepting applications for its so-called BYOB program Monday. Application forms are available on the Licensing Board website and the annual licensing fee is $400.

The City Council voted to end Boston’s ban on BYOB in 2015.

The provision only applies to restaurants that have 30 or fewer seats, don’t have a liquor license and are located in outlying neighborhoods like South Boston, Roxbury and Dorchester. It doesn’t affect popular tourist areas like downtown, the North End, Fenway, Back Bay and Beacon Hill.

Patrons will be allowed to bring roughly the equivalent of a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer but liquor isn’t permitted.

