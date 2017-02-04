Woman holding an essay contest to give away her farm

BENNETT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Chatham County resident is giving away her 13-acre farm to the winner of an essay contest.

Norma Burns has lived on the Bluebird Hill Farm for for 18 years.

But Burns believes it is time for a new chapter.

She is setting up an essay contest to win her land.

She is calling the contest “A Gift of Good Land.”

“It’s too much work for one person. I’ve worked from dawn til dark for most of the 18 years. My body won’t let me do it anymore,” Burns said.

The deadline to apply for the farm is coming up on June 1.

Contestants must submit a 200-word essay, resume and a $300 entry fee.

“The first person who called said, ‘Is this for real?’ And I said, ‘This is for real.’ For sure.”

Burns phone has not stopped ringing about her farm.

She plans on picking 20 of the best essays and then handing the final decision process to a jury. An agricultural professional, a conservationist and an attorney will pick the luckily couple.

“As soon as it went out, it just kind of exploded. I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in 20 years. Calling and say, ‘Oh, I wish I could have that farm.’ Most of them are too old. It’s just been a real surprise. A pleasant surprise,” Burns said.

After Burns leaves her farm, she plans to live at a Chapel Hill retirement community.

Burns is emotional when talking about what the farm has been to her after all of these years.

“It’s just been everything to me for the last 18 years,” she said.

You can enter the contest here.