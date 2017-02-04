UAlbany women’s basketball wins fourth straight game beating Stony Brook 75-57

UAlbany Sports Information 02-04-2017

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – Riding a three-game winning streak, the University at Albany women’s basketball team (13-10, 7-3 AE) visited Stony Brook (9-14, 2-8 AE) on Saturday for the second of two regular season meetings with the Seawolves. UAlbany won its fourth consecutive game, its longest winning streak of the season, defeating Stony Brook 75-57.

Stony Brook wore pink uniforms, donated by A World of Pink, in celebration of its annual “Box Out Breast Cancer” game.

“I’m really proud of the way we came out and played in the first half,” said head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. “I loved out assist/turnover ratio at that point in the game. I thought we took good care of the ball and were patient of offense. We didn’t settle just for the outside shot, but worked the ball inside, which was the plan for this game. It was good to see our forwards really want the ball inside and look to score.”

Sophomore forward Heather Forster scored first for UAlbany, putting back a rebound of a miss from freshman point guard Khepera Stokes. Redshirt-junior Jessica Féquière and senior Imani Tate hit back-to-back threes to extend UAlbany’s opening run to 8-0. A lay up in transition from Stokes put the Great Danes up 10 and forced a Stony Brook timeout.

Five straight points from junior Tiana-Jo Carter put UAlbany up by 15 with 2:20 remaining in the first. The Great Danes ended the quarter holding a 22-10 lead, behind nine points from Carter.

A 6-0 run to open the second quarter forced another timeout from Stony Brook. The Great Danes outscored the Seawolves 23-8 in the second to enter halftime with a 45-18 lead. Carter led UAlbany with 13 points, followed by Tate with 11. Senior Cassandra Edwards led the team with four rebounds, and Tate and redshirt-junior Bose Aiyalogbe each had three assists.

The Great Danes led the Seawolves 30-6 in points in the paint, 18-2 in points off of turnovers, 5-1 in second chance points, and 20-5 in bench points. Neither team scored a fast break point. For the first half, UAlbany shot 66.7% from the floor, including 60.0% in the first quarter and 73.3% in the second. Defensively, The Great Danes had held the Seawolves to 23.1% shooting in the first half, including 18.8% in the second quarter.

The third quarter was more closely contested than the first two had been, with Stony Brook matching their first-half point total of 18 in the third. UAlbany scored 20 points to slightly extend the lead to 65-36 as the fourth quarter began. By now, three Great Danes, Tate, Carter, and Féquière had each scored in double figures. The Danes’ shooting actually improved in the third, when they shot 83.3% from the floor. The Seawolves’ shooting improved dramatically from the second quarter to 58.3%.

Stony Brook opened the fourth quarter on a 12-4 run to cut UAlbany’s lead to 69-48. For the second straight game, the Great Danes emptied the bench, as redshirt-senior Aubrey Hernandez checked in with 1:48 remaining. The final score was 75-57 in favor of UAlbany, after Stony Brook outscored UAlbany 21-10 in the fourth. The Great Danes have won their last two games by an average of 18.5 points.

“We played all of our players in the second half,” said Coach Mac, “which was exciting, but I think there was too big of a let up in the fourth quarter. And we’re going to continue to improve on keeping our focus. It shouldn’t matter who’s rotating into the game, we should still have that same focus, and we lost a little bit of that today.”

Tate led the Great Danes with 19 points. Féquière had 15 and Carter had 13. Edwards led the team with eight rebounds, and Tate and Féquière each had four assists. Albany led Stony Brook 54-28 in points in the pain, 28-20 in points off of turnovers, and 32-20 in bench points. Stony Brook led 10-9 in second chance points, and neither team scored a fast break point.

Next, the Great Danes will host first-place and undefeated-in-conference New Hampshire on Monday, February 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

“We can’t afford to have any letdowns in any part of the game against New Hampshire,” said Coach Mac. “We have to play solid basketball for 40 minutes and play our game, pushing tempo and getting back on defense.”