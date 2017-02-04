Sources: Washington Park hit and run victim was UAlbany sophomore; police still looking for vehicle

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are looking for an SUV from a fatal hit and run crash early Saturday morning.

Sources close to the victim tell News10ABC she was a UAlbany Sophomore. Police have not confirmed that at this time.

“I’ve been driving through this park for years,” said Ellen Becker.

Having lived in Albany since the 70s, Ellen Becker has never heard of someone being killed in Washington Park.

“I think it’s terrible. I mean you hate to think of somebody being killed because of this,” said Becker.

Steve Smith of the Albany Police Department said officers responded around 4:00 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person hit by a car in the area Washington Park Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old woman in the road.

“The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased,” said Officer Smith.

The car that struck her fled the scene.

“We have spoken to some witnesses that witnessed the crash. They can only describe the vehicle as an SUV at this point,” said Smith.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. There is no word on whether speed, drug, or alcohol were factors.

But Smith said the speed limit on this road is 20 miles per hour.

News10ABC watched cars on the road for hours and many seemed to exceed that limit.

With the road being in the middle of the park, Tim booth says he shouldn’t have to be concerned.

“You would think that you know you would be able to come in here and kind of enjoy yourself and not have to worry about someone going super-fast,” said Booth.

Ellen’s husband Larry says it’s also up to people walking the park to be careful and to try to stay off the streets. But he adds there aren’t many other places to walk.

“There aren’t sidewalks. You know the grass isn’t plowed, the snow isn’t removed,” said Larry Becker.

Because of this, they all agree that there could be some changes, whether with speed bumps…

“You could wreck your vehicle if you’re going too fast over those,” said Booth.

Or additional signage.

“Really make it all over the place like what the speed limit is every so many places, “said Ellen Becker.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.