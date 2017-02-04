Siena women’s basketball loses in final seconds against Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ– For the second time this season, the Siena Women’s Basketball would drop their contest to Rider in the final seconds. The Broncs have only lost one conference game at their home court this season.

Kamila Hoskova scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Rider (17-6, 11-3). Robin Perkins, who averages 18.8 points per game against conference foes was held to just 10. Stella Johnson chipped in 15 for the Broncs.

Kollyns Scarbrough recorded a game-high 23 points for the Saints (9-14, 8-6). Jackie Benitez added 13, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter, while also swiping the ball six times.

Siena started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run and brought what was once a 13-point deficit to just one, 55-54. The Broncs would never give up the lead in the final stanza but Benitez hit a trey to tie the game 70-70 with just 32 seconds left. Taylor Wentzel was able to find Kamila Hoskova in the lane as Rider took a 72-70 advantage with 13 seconds left. Scarbrough would get a shot off but it would not take and as she fought for a rebound the jump ball would give Rider the possession with .6 seconds on the clock and the Broncs swept the regular season 72-70.

The contest began in a similar fashion to the ending with both teams battling for a conference victory. At the end of the first quarter Siena would lead 18-16 and have six different players who had scored.

It was a tight second quarter but Rider would take the lead and head into the locker room with a 36-31 advantage. The Broncs would make their run and take a 48-35 lead in the third quarter, but the Saints brought that down to 55-47 as they looked to make a comeback.

Joella Gibson recorded nine points for the Saints, with five coming from the free-throw line. The team shot 82.7-percent from the charity stripe. Siena outscored Rider in the paint (42-34) and off of second chance points (23-14).

The Saints return back to Loudonville, New York for their longest homestand of the season as they host Manhattan on Friday, Feb. 10 for their 17th Annual Pink Zone Game followed by hosting Quinnipiac on Sunday, Feb. 12 for both Senior Day and National Women and Girls in Sports Day. Tipoff for Friday is set for 7 p.m.