Local coach opposes bill not allowing kids to play football until they reach certain age

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – The big game now just a day away, kids across the country will tune in to watch their favorite players hit the field.

But if one New York lawmaker gets his way, some kids won’t be able to play football until they’re a certain age.

Saturday at the Village of Colonie Rec Center, Coach Andy Faragon was showing kids the ropes.

“Well, it’s very important that you teach the kids the techniques especially with tackling and keeping their heads out of harm’s way as much as possible,” said Coach Faragon.

It’s the first day of football clinics, today the focus on tackling.

Many of the players are in Pop Warner.

“I’ve loved football since I was a little kid, ever since I watched the first NFL game,” said Pop Warner player Aiden Lenney.

Kids like 12-year-old Aiden Lenny, football is his favorite sport, but a new proposed bill could soon stop him from playing it until he’s 13.

New York lawmaker Michael Benedetto hopes to prohibit anyone that age or younger from participating in tackle football.

The intent is to help protect kids from head injuries. But Coach Faragon sacks that idea. He thinks it could be more harmful.

“So now you’re putting a kid that’s 14-years-old, in his first time ever putting equipment on, at a JV level of football. Honestly, I feel you are putting him more at risk,” said Coach Faragon.

Instead, coach suggests training the kids on the proper techniques.

If they learn from a young age, they have a better chance to avoid serious injuries.

Aiden agrees.

“We all have enough experience to be safe while we tackle and we have enough experience to not get ourselves hurt or anyone else. As coach and them teach us them though we have a better chance of being safe,” said Lenney.

The bill has been proposed before and it has yet to receive any support.

It might not be the Super Bowl, but as far as coach and his players are concerned, that’s a win.