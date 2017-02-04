Fewer Colorado businesses testing potential employees for marijuana use

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fewer Colorado businesses have been testing potential employees for marijuana use.

A December survey by the Mountain States Employer Council found that 7 percent of businesses over the past two years dropped the drug from pre-employment testing, while three percent removed it from all drug tests.

The study also says employers actually prefer zero tolerance, but because there are so few available workers to fill open jobs, employers can’t be too picky right now.

It’s expected some jobs may resume testing if the unemployment rate rises.

Also, if you want to know how to grow weed safely, soon you’ll be able to ask the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

The agency is moving past years of skepticism on regulating marijuana.

Agriculture officials are now telling other states what they’ve learned about regulating a plant that is still illegal under federal law.

The department is also working on the world’s first government-produced manual on how to grow weed.

Colorado sold about $1 billion worth of marijuana last year, making it a cash crop.