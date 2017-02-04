Columbia County Sheriffs investigating fatal accident in the Town of Copake

COPAKE, NY (NEWS10) – Columbia County Sheriffs were dispatched by Columbia County 911 at around 9:37pm Friday night for a one car accident on County Route 7A, just south of Empire Road in the Town of Copake.

Deputy Sherriff’s found that a 2003 GMC pick-up truck, driven by 46-year-old Robert W. Lowden of Jefferson, NY, was traveling southbound on County Route 7A and went off the west side of the roadway hitting a utility pole.

The vehicle struck the pole with the driver’s side of the vehicle and then came to a stop facing east off the westbound shoulder.

Mr. Lowden was pronounced dead at the scene. There was one passenger, 31-year-old Michael Steinmetz Jr., also of Jefferson NY, who was taken to Albany Medical Center by Greenport Rescue Squad for internal injuries and neck pain.

Speed and alcohol may be factors and the accident is still under investigation by Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators.

Corner Blasl is also helping with the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday morning at Ellis Hospital.