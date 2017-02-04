Albany police investigating fatal hit and run in Washington Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash after they say a 21-year old woman was hit and killed by an SUV on Washington Park Road early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 4:00 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person hit by a car in the area Washington Park Road.

When they arrived on the scene, officers say they found a woman in the roadway, who police say had been hit by an SUV. The SUV fled the scene.

The 21-year-old victim was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She is not yet being identified.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Washington Park Road between Willett Street and New Scotland Avenue will be closed until further notice during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.