Albany Devils dropped by Binghamton Senators 6-2

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Albany Devils fell to the Binghamton Senators Saturday night, 6-2, at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Albany’s record moves to 26-19-1-1. Binghamton’s record improves to 19-23-2-1.

Albany’s Ben Sexton scored just 34 seconds into the first period to get the Devils on the board first. Sexton got the rebound off a Blake Coleman shot to slip one past Binghamton goalie Chris Driedger.

Binghamton’s Mike Blunden evened the score at one at 5:20 of the first period with assists from Chad Nehring and Francis Perron. Kyle Flanagan scored at 11:42 of the first from the near side circle. Marc Hagel and Gabriel Gagne picked up the assists.

Flanagan scored the game winner when he slipped his second tally of the night past Devils netminder Ken Appleby at 8:00 of the second period and furthered the Senator’s lead 3-1. His goal was unassisted. Jason Akeson made the score 4-1 at 13:13 of the second on a shot from the top of the slot. Akeson’s tally was assisted by Nick Paul and Chris Rumble.

Blunden scored his second of the night at 2:00 of the third on a two on one from the right circle. Akeson picked up his second goal of the night and increased Binghamton’s lead to 6-1 at 8:46 of the final frame.

Jacob MacDonald scored for the Devils at 13:43 of the third to make the score 6-2 on a pass from Nick Lappin.

Appleby stopped 16 of 22 shots. His record moves to 13-7-0-0. Driedger blocked 33 of 35 shots and improves his record to 8-8-2-1.

The Devils face off against the Providence Bruins Tuesday for a 7 pm puck drop at Times Union Center.