NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A mill complex in North Bennington is among four new Vermont properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The H.C. White Company began manufacturing stereo-view slides and viewers in 1887.

By 1915, the company was producing the Kidde-Kar, a popular wooden scooter for kids along with several other wooden toys.

With help from federal tax cuts, the complex will be renovated into living units and commercial use.