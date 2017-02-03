Union College athletes compete in “goal challenge” to raise money for concussion awareness

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Union College athletes will compete this weekend to raise money and awareness for concussions in sports.

ECAC hockey and a non-profit called the headway foundation are holding a “goal challenge” at Union college. For every goal scored, a donation is made.

Top scorer Mike Vecchione says he and his teammates are excited for this weekend. They have a dual responsibility; beat Cornell and Colgate, while also getting their message across.

Vecchione’s audience this weekend is likely to include plenty of kids, many of which might be playing youth hockey hoping to one day be on the ice in Vecchione’s position.

This weekend, Union’s hockey players want to make sure those young athletes know how important it is to speak up when they take a hit.

Vecchione is one of many players who has pledged as a part of the “The New Tough” campaign.

“As an athlete you always come off as this tough guy who has to fight through injuries, and not report concussions, and just go out there and play,” says Vecchione. “But for this campaign, we’re just trying to say the tough thing to do is sit back and tell someone, and have the patience to let yourself heal before you go out there and play.”

Union’s men’s and women’s ice hockey teams will be taking part in the goal challenge this weekend. Both team’s goals will be tallied up after Sunday.